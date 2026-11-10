Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Upcoming Japanese government guidelines are expected to say that parents and other guardians should limit the exposure of young children to social media and other internet content, a draft showed Tuesday.

The draft, created by the Children and Families Agency, outlined key issues that need to be discussed to complete the guidelines for setting up an appropriate environment for children to use social media services and the internet.

During early childhood up to age 2, a critical period for the development of children's minds and bodies, parents should select the content their children view and ensure they do not spend excessive time using digital services, the draft said.

In the draft, the agency divided those aged zero to 18 into six age groups and outlined precautions for each, saying that children's interactions with social media and the online environments for them change with age.

The agency hopes that specific measures will be discussed at expert panel meetings and elsewhere to establish the guidelines to protect children from risks related to social media and other online services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]