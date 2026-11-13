The rising cost of living and income insecurity are affecting the family planning of Japanese couples, with fewer now hoping for a second child even as the government works to make early childhood education and childcare free.

Interest in a Second Child Plummets

Even as Japan’s population declines, fewer parents in the country are looking to have a second child. In a survey conducted in September 2026, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance asked 1,100 men and women with one child aged 0 to 6 their plans about a second child. Only 28.2% said they wanted one, less than half the 56.9% recorded in 2020, the highest level since the survey began in 2018.

Among respondents who wanted a second child but found it difficult, or did not want one at all, the most common reason was concerns about future income, cited by 54.5%. Meanwhile, 66.4% said that they would consider having a second child if their situation improved.

When asked what would make them consider having a second child, respondents cited an increase in household income (60.4%) and an easing of inflation (22.9%).

Around 80% of the respondents said inflation had made the cost of raising children a significant burden. The heaviest specific costs mentioned were food (44.6%), extracurricular activities (34.9%), and daycare or kindergarten fees (32.8%).

According to the survey, the average monthly cost of raising a child is ¥43,356, up 5.3% from the previous year. Morita Yukihiro, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute, points out that “a simple calculation shows that the annual cost of raising two children comes to around ¥1.03 million, approaching what households spend on housing.” He says this makes a second child a significant financial burden. He notes that, although education and childcare costs have usually been seen as the heaviest burden, “families with children today are being squeezed by the cost of daily living itself, such as food and other daily necessities.” Morita sees curbing inflation as important to supporting families raising children.

Data Sources Survey on Child-Rearing (Japanese) from Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Photo AC.)