Sao Paulo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Peruvian presidential office said Monday that President Keiko Fujimori will visit Japan from Nov. 19 and hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi the next day.

During her first visit to Japan since taking office in July, Fujimori plans to discuss measures to expand bilateral trade and investment and cooperate in strengthening supply chains for critical minerals and disaster response.

Fujimori, a third-generation Peruvian of Japanese descent, will travel to Japan after attending a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum to be held in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, on Nov. 18 and 19.

Peru, rich in mineral resources such as copper and zinc, hopes to attract more investment and technology from Japanese companies. Fujimori's foreign trip requires Senate approval and is expected to be debated in the coming days.

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