Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will provide rigid-hulled inflatable boats worth a total of 1 billion yen for monitoring and surveillance purposes to the Sri Lanka Navy, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The boats will be given under Japan's official security assistance framework, in which defense equipment and supplies are granted to like-minded countries.

The boats are also expected to be used for search and rescue missions and disaster responses.

Through the grant aid, Japan aims to strengthen its relations with Sri Lanka, which is located in a strategically important area along a key maritime route connecting Asia with the Middle East and Africa.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]