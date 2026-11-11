Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry said Tuesday that it will establish an expert panel to discuss the legal issues surrounding website blocking by telecommunications carriers as a measure to prevent the misuse of personal information exposed in cyberattacks.

The panel will meet once or twice a month starting in late November. It is expected to compile an interim report early next year.

Website blocking involves telecommunications carriers forcibly cutting off access to certain websites.

In an emergency cybersecurity package compiled Friday, the Japanese government included a proposal to consider allowing telecommunications carriers to block access to websites where stolen personal information is posted.

The planned panel will be established in response to the package and will consist mainly of experts in constitutional and criminal law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]