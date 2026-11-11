Paris, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major countries adopted a 12-page statement that addresses the situation in Ukraine at their two-day meeting in Paris through Tuesday, according to French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

At a press conference following the meeting, Barrot said that the meeting provided an opportunity to share views and analyses on current major crises.

The statement had not yet been released as of late Tuesday night.

During the G7 meeting, attention focused on whether there would be a change in U.S. foreign policy after the midterm elections earlier this month. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters, "The number one factor in determining the foreign policy of the United States has always been and will remain the president of the United States."

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a separate press conference that the G7 ministers confirmed cooperation in the fields of emerging technology and economic security, including measures to deal with the illegal acquisition of crypto assets, which North Korea is believed to use to finance its nuclear and missile development.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]