Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. announced that a glitch occurred on its mobile phone network across Japan at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, following a similar problem last Thursday.

According to the major Japanese mobile carrier, users are currently experiencing difficulties with mobile phone calls and data communications. The company is investigating the cause of the glitch.

The previous network disruption affected voice calls and data communications among some users for about 14 hours. It was attributed to a switchboard breakdown.

At a press conference on Friday, NTT Docomo President Yoshiaki Maeda apologized for the previous glitch, as well as the recent personal data breach caused by unauthorized access.

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