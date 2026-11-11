Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Employees of Japanese housing manufacturer Tama Home Co. were found to have filed fraudulent fire insurance claims, prompting nonlife insurance companies to demand a thorough investigation, sources have said.

There were hundreds of fraudulent claims, including those using photographs from actual insurance claims filed in the past, the sources said, adding that there were also cases in which insurance claim amounts were inflated.

Earlier this year, nonlife insurance companies found fraudulent claims. While Tama Home says that the problem was limited to part of its western Japan operations, the insurers argue that all branches should be investigated.

Tama Home builds custom homes and carries out renovation projects. It also offers fire and other insurance products as an insurance agent.

The company earned consolidated revenue of 197.7 billion yen for the year that ended in May.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]