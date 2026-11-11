Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a luxury watch worth 46 million yen from a store in the Japanese capital's Nakano Ward.

The incident occurred from around 7:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 29 at a watch store on the third floor of Nakano Broadway, a shopping center. The man, whose address and occupation are unknown, allegedly tried on an Audemars Piguet watch and then ran away with it.

He has largely admitted to the allegations, saying, "When I tried it on, I saw myself wearing the watch in the mirror, and I liked it very much." He added that before he realized it, he had left the store wearing the watch.

The MPD's third investigation division located the man on Wednesday in front of an apartment in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, where he is believed to have been staying, and took him into custody.

The watch was returned to the store by courier on Nov. 1, along with a handwritten note of apology. The suspect told investigators that he had sent the package himself.

The Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward

The arrested suspect (center) in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Wednesday

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]