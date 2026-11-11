Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Yuki Watanabe, a leader of a Philippines-based Japanese crime group, denied a charge of robbery resulting in death at the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court on Wednesday in connection with a series of robbery cases in Japan.

At his lay judge trial, Watanabe said that he merely assisted his accomplices, claiming that his role was limited to aiding and abetting. He also pleaded not guilty to some of the other charges, saying he had not conspired with the others.

He is the third of the four senior members of the group who were arrested and indicted to stand trial. Closing arguments and the verdict are scheduled for Dec. 2 and Dec. 14, respectively.

Among the other three, Toshiya Fujita, 42, accused of robbery resulting in death, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by Tokyo District Court and is appealing the ruling to a higher court. The trial of Kiyoto Imamura, 42, has yet to begin.

Tomonobu Kojima, 48, who served as a recruiter for the group, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aiding and abetting robbery resulting in injury, and his sentence has been finalized.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]