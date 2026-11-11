Kyoto, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Kyoto prefectural government said Wednesday that a suspected case of infection with highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected at a poultry farm in the city of Kameoka in the western Japan prefecture.

If confirmed, it would be the first avian flu case at a poultry farm in Japan this season.

The prefectural government said that a local livestock hygiene service center received a report from the poultry farm earlier in the day that the number of dead chickens had increased.

If a genetic test comes back positive, all about 200,000 chickens at the farm will be culled. The results are expected to be available Thursday morning.

At a meeting of the prefectural government's response headquarters, Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki instructed officials to make thorough preparations for disease control measures to prevent the possible spread of the virus to other farms and to ensure that accurate information is provided to local residents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]