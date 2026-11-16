Koishikawa Kōrakuen, a historic garden near Tokyo Dome, is celebrating autumn with a special lighting display featuring trees and other plants on the grounds and projection mapping. The event runs through November 24, 2026.

Illuminating Autumn in Tokyo

Koishikawa Kōrakuen in Tokyo’s Bunkyō is a green oasis in the heart of the metropolis. Nestled next to Tokyo Dome, it was originally part of the estate of the daimyō of the Mito domain and is the oldest surviving daimyō garden in the capital. Today, its manicured grounds remain a popular draw, its natural surroundings providing peace and solace amid the bustle of the city.

The garden is one of the best places in Tokyo to enjoy autumn foliage. In celebration of the season, it is holding a special evening illumination event through November 24, 2026, featuring stunning illuminated scenes and projection mapping.

A projection mapping display along a path. (Courtesy of Tokyo Dome)

Koishikawa Kōrakuen’s central feature is its pond, which is modeled after Lake Biwa in Shiga Prefecture. Visitors can walk along the edge and enjoy the scenery bringing to mind the beauty of the celebrated lake, such as Hitotsu-matsu, a twisting pine tree modeled on the pine at Karasaki Shrine.

Koishikawa Kōrakuen’s Hitotsu-matsu pine backed by Tokyo’s urban skyline. (© Nippon.com)

The illumination event encompasses such centerpieces of the garden as Hōraijima, an island floating in the center of the pond representing prayers for eternal youth and longevity, and the inner garden, once the courtyard of the Mito domain’s residence. Of particular beauty are the Karamon gate and a hoary pine decorated by yukizuri ropes that protect its branches from the weight of snow.

Images of flowers and scenes of Edo-period life are projected onto an earthen wall. (Courtesy of Tokyo Dome)

There are several projection mapping displays in the garden, including a fluttering tapestry of autumn leaves on the Full Moon Bridge and vibrant scenes recalling Edo on the garden’s traditional tsukijibei earthen walls.

The enchanting display on the garden’s Full Moon Bridge. (© Nippon.com)

Koishikawa Kōrakuen Gardens Special Nighttime Opening

Dates: November 13–24, 2026

November 13–24, 2026 Venue: Koishikawa Kōrakuen (1-6-6 Kōraku, Bunkyō, Tokyo)

Koishikawa Kōrakuen (1-6-6 Kōraku, Bunkyō, Tokyo) Hours: 6:00 pm–9:00 pm (last admission 8:00 pm)

6:00 pm–9:00 pm (last admission 8:00 pm) Admission: ¥1,200; free for elementary school students and younger

¥1,200; free for elementary school students and younger Access: 3-minute walk from Exit C3 of Iidabashi Station on the Toei Ōedo Line; 8-minute walk from Suidōbashi Station on the JR Sōbu Line; 8-minute walk from Kōrakuen Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi and Namboku Lines

3-minute walk from Exit C3 of Iidabashi Station on the Toei Ōedo Line; 8-minute walk from Suidōbashi Station on the JR Sōbu Line; 8-minute walk from Kōrakuen Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi and Namboku Lines For further details, visit the Tokyo Metropolitan Park Association website (Japanese).

(Reporting and text by Nippon.com. Banner image: Lights illuminate an ornate pine tree garbed in yukizuri ropes near the Karamon gate at Koishikawa Kōrakuen. Courtesy of Tokyo Dome.)