First released in 1996, the Tamagotchi was a smash hit handheld device that tasked “owners” with nurturing a needy digital pet.

Egg Obsession

In November 1996, toy manufacturer Bandai released the Tamagotchi, a handheld electronic game where players raise a virtual pet; the name blends tamago (egg) with the Japanese pronunciation of “watch.” Slightly smaller than a real egg and compact enough to fit in a child’s palm, the game involved caring for a digital “pet” living inside a two-centimeter-square LCD screen.

Starting with teenage girls in Japan, the craze quickly exploded into a global sensation. With so many students tending to their Tamagotchi even during class, schools scrambled to ban the devices. The obsession proved so disruptive that its creators Yokoi Akihiro and Maita Aki won the 1997 Ig Nobel Economics Prize “for diverting millions of person-hours of work into the husbandry of virtual pets.”

(Originally written in English. Banner photo: Tamagotchi virtual pets launched in November 1996. © Jiji.)