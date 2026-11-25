Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Defense Ministry has notified defense equipment manufacturers of a sharp reduction in the value of orders compared with the amounts included in its fiscal 2027 draft budget request announced in August, informed sources have said.

The move comes as the increase in defense spending over the next five years, which will be set as part of revisions to the government's three key security-related documents at the end of this year, is likely to be smaller than initially anticipated.

Some companies were reportedly told to expect cuts of as much as 80 pct, the sources said.

The Japan Association of Defense Industry submitted a report based on interviews with member companies to the Japan Innovation Party's security research committee at a meeting held in the National Diet Building on Tuesday.

In the first week of November, the ministry instructed companies to review their production plans in anticipation of reduced budget allocations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]