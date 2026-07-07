Itadakimasu: A Japanese Phrase for Expressing Gratitude Before Eating

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

The commonly heard Japanese phrase itadakimasu is a way of saying thank you before eating to those who provide the food, as well as for the food itself.

Used from a Young Age

Itadakimasu, meaning roughly “I partake” or “I humbly receive,” is a standard Japanese phrase used before eating. It is a broad expression of gratitude to the people involved in every stage of preparation—from farmers who grow the produce to the people who cooked the meal. It can also be viewed as a way of thanking the very living things that become the food. Children tend to learn the phrase when they are very young in Japan, either at home or in daycare or kindergarten.

Similarly, gochisō sama or gochisō sama deshita is a phrase used to express gratitude at the end of a meal. As well as in the home, this is commonly used while eating out, as diners say it when they leave the restaurant or pay the check.

(Originally written in English. Banner image: Children put their hands together, saying itadakimasu. The gesture of thanks seen in the photo is commonly used along with this phrase, as well as at other times gratitude is expressed. © Pixta.)