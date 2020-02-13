Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Daigo-ji Temple (Kyoto)
Sengoku-period leader Toyotomi Hideyoshi hosted a lavish hanami party and procession at Daigo-ji in 1598, for which he planted 700 additional cherry trees and ordered the renovation of various buildings and the laying out of gardens. The Sanbōin garden, which he designed, has been designated a national historic site and place of scenic beauty, while the Omote-Shoin (main drawing room) from where the entire garden can be viewed, has been cited as one of the finest examples of Momoyama architecture and named a national treasure. The tea party is reenacted each year as Hōtaikō Hanami Gyōretsu (Hideyoshi’s Hanami Parade) on the second Sunday of April.
Daigo-ji (Kyoto)
- Varieties: Shidarezakura, somei yoshino, yaezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Shimo Daigo (Sanbōin, Reihōkan, main hall, and pagoda) 9:00–17:00 (closes at 16:30 December–February); Kami Daigo (upper Daigo) 9:00–16:00 (closes at 15:00 December–February)
- Admission: Shimo Daigo ¥1,500 (March 20 to May 15; October 15 to December 10), ¥800 at other times; Kami Daigo ¥600
- Address: 22 Daigohigashiōjichō, Fushimi-ku, Kyoto
- Website: Daigoji Temple
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Daigo-ji Temple.)
