Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Arashiyama (Kyoto)
Guideto JapanTravel
Arashiyama has been renowned for its blossoms since the thirteenth century, when Emperor Go-Saga built an imperial villa here and transplanted several hundred cherry trees from Mount Yoshino. It is one of the most popular hanami destinations in Kyoto, where visitors can enjoy not only yamazakura—as they might have appeared several centuries ago—but also somei yoshino and shidarezakura.
Arashiyama Park is divided into the Nakanoshima area, near the famed Togetsu-kyō bridge, and the Kameyama area further upstream on the opposite shore. The latter’s observation deck offers a sweeping vista of the Hozu River valley, noted for its scenic rides down the rapids on traditional, flat bottomed-boats. The river flows past national forests where many yamazakura have been planted and are wonderful hanami spots in their own right.
Arashiyama (Kyoto)
- Varieties: yamazakura, shidarezakura, somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 1,500 (near Togetsu-kyō bridge)
- When: Early to mid-April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Arashiyama, Nishikyō-ku, Kyoto-shi, Kyoto
- Website: Kyoto City
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)
