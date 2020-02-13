Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Arashiyama (Kyoto)

Arashiyama has been renowned for its blossoms since the thirteenth century, when Emperor Go-Saga built an imperial villa here and transplanted several hundred cherry trees from Mount Yoshino. It is one of the most popular hanami destinations in Kyoto, where visitors can enjoy not only yamazakura—as they might have appeared several centuries ago—but also somei yoshino and shidarezakura.