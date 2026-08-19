Popularity of Bottled Barley Tea Booms in Japan as Summer Temperatures Soar

Japan Data

During the intense heat of summer in Japan, mugicha (barley tea) has become increasingly popular as a way to stay hydrated.

Consumers Shift from Home-Brewed to Store-Bought Tea

The Japanese drink mugicha, sometimes known as barley tea in English, is growing in popularity.

According to a survey by Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, production of mugicha beverages rose year on year by 4.9% in 2025, to a new high of 1.5 million kiloliters. Over the past 20 years, production has grown more than sevenfold, as compared to 204,000 kiloliters in 2005.

The severe heat of recent Japanese summers is sometimes described as reaching “disaster-level.” Mugicha has become a popular way to prevent heatstroke because it is caffeine-free and contains minerals. It seems that more and more people are consuming barley tea to quench their thirst and stay hydrated.

Another factor behind consumers choosing mugicha is that major manufacturers are packaging it in relatively large bottles containing 600 or 650 milliliters. Their relatively low price compared with other drinks has made them an increasingly attractive choice.

During the twentieth century, it was common for Japanese households to make mugicha in kettles or large pots during the summer months and keep a supply in the refrigerator. Later, cold-brew barley tea, made simply by putting a tea bag in water, became widespread, greatly reducing the amount of work involved. In recent years, however, consumers appear to have shifted to the even more convenient option of bottled mugicha.

Data Sources

Data on the current state of the food industry (Japanese) by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries.

Data on the current state of the food industry (Japanese) by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. Information about mugicha (Japanese) by the Japan Mugicha Industrial Cooperative Association.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)