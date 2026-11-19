Keiko Fujimori, a third-generation Japanese Peruvian who became Peru’s president in July, is visiting Japan to discuss trade, investment, and critical mineral supply chains with Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae. Below is an overview of their shared history since they first established diplomatic ties more than 150 years ago.

A Diplomatic First in Central and South America

Peru was the first country in Central and South America with which Japan established diplomatic relations, in 1873. From 1899 to 1923, many Japanese emigrants traveled to Peru as contract laborers, working on sugar and cotton plantations.

Despite facing many hardships, including the severance of diplomatic ties during World War II, a community of more than 200,000 Japanese Peruvians remains deeply rooted in Peruvian society today.

Alberto Fujimori, who became Peru’s president in 1990, was a second-generation Japanese Peruvian born to parents who had emigrated from Kumamoto. His daughter, Keiko Fujimori, was inaugurated as president of Peru in July of this year.

The first mayor of Machu Picchu Pueblo, the village at the base of the ancient Inca-era ruins, was a 1917 emigrant from Fukushima, Nouchi Yokichi. Originally arriving as a contract laborer, he earned the trust of local residents by developing an irrigation system that boosted agricultural yields and using hydropower to bring electricity to the village. When the community was devastated by a landslide, he dedicated himself to recovery.

Since December 2023, the Japanese Peruvian artist Tilsa Tsuchiya has appeared on Peru’s highest-denomination banknote, the 200-sol bill. A second-generation Japanese Peruvian, she was the daughter of a Japanese immigrant father and a mother of Chinese descent. Known for a unique style that incorporates European elements into indigenous Peruvian mythology, Tsuchiya is regarded as one of the most influential figures in twentieth-century Peruvian art.

Imports from Peru: Copper, Oil, and LNG

In terms of trade, Japan has been running a trade deficit with Peru since the beginning of the 2000s. In 2025, Japanese imports from Peru totaled ¥529.6 billion, compared with exports of ¥121.8 billion. Imports consist mainly of mineral and energy resources, such as copper, petroleum, liquefied natural gas (LNG), zinc, and iron ore. Meanwhile, Japan’s exports center on automobiles and other transport equipment as well as machinery.

Notable Events in Japan–Peru Relations

1873 Diplomatic relations established (Japan’s first in Latin America)

1899 790 Japanese immigrants arrive in Peru aboard the Sakuramaru, marking the first organized Japanese migration to South America

1941–42 Following Japan’s December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, which triggered war with the United States, Peru severs diplomatic relations with Japan in January 1942; some ethnic Japanese are sent to US internment camps

1952 Diplomatic relations are restored

1990 Alberto Fujimori becomes president of Peru

1996–97 Seizure of the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Peru by armed guerrillas (resolved after four months in a military raid)

2000 President Fujimori announces his resignation while in Japan, remaining in the country in exile

2011 Japan–Peru Economic Partnership Agreement signed

2012 Japan-Peru EPA takes effect

2016 Japan and Peru recognize each other as strategic partners

2023 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations

2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting held in Lima; at a summit meeting, Japan and Peru issue a joint statement on strengthening their strategic partnership and agree on a 2024–2033 roadmap

2026 Keiko Fujimori becomes president of Peru

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Princess Kako unveils a panel displaying postage stamps commemorating the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Peru on November 3, 2023. © Kyōdō)