While Japanese voters broadly support Japan’s defense buildup in the face of growing external threats, they differ with the ruling party on the need to amend Article 9 of the Constitution, which states that “land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained.” Sakaiya Shirō probes this paradox and its implications for constitutionalism.

Political Momentum Versus Public Mood

The government of Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is gearing up to initiate the process of amending Japan’s pacifist Constitution, promulgated 80 years ago under the direction of the US Occupation authorities.

Under a coalition agreement reached in October 2025, Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner, the Japan Innovation Party, established a special council charged with drafting an amendment to Article 9 under Chapter 2, Renunciation of War In the February 2026 election for the House of Representatives, anti-revision forces in the Diet suffered a major setback, and the LDP singlehandedly secured the two-thirds lower-house majority needed to approve a draft constitutional amendment in that chamber. In addition, Takaichi’s cabinet has sustained relatively high public approval ratings since its inauguration. Under the circumstances, it was only to be expected that the prime minister—long a staunch proponent of constitutional revision—would be eager to kick-start the process in the Diet.

But support for Takaichi and her party does not necessarily translate into support for their goal of revising the Constitution. In a March–April UTokyo-Asahi Survey (administered jointly by University of Tokyo professor Taniguchi Masaki and the daily Asahi Shimbun), a mere 1% of respondents identified the Constitution as the political issue they most wanted to see prioritized. In a survey conducted by NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.) in April, 52% of respondents said that issues other than the Constitution should come first, while just 24% believed that debate over constitutional revision should be prioritized.

The LDP’s latest proposal for amending Article 9 would simply add a clause establishing the legal basis for the Self-Defense Forces. Some opinion surveys suggest that a majority of voters would support such a change. For example, a Yomiuri Shimbun poll conducted in March–April 2026 found 60% in favor. But there is a difference between supporting the content of an amendment that has been submitted for deliberation and actively seeking such a change. Most survey results suggest that the Japanese people are unenthusiastic about opening that can of worms.

Why the Discrepancy?

What accounts for this gap between voters and their elected representatives on the subject of constitutional revision?

One reason the public may be lukewarm about amending Article 9 is the perception that Japan’s security policy works just fine under the Constitution as it stands.

In a survey conducted by the Asahi Shimbun in 2022, a full 78% of respondents agreed that today’s Self-Defense Forces were “not in violation of the Constitution,” while only 14% answered that they were. People who already view the SDF as constitutional are not going to see the need for a new amendment to that effect.

Further light is shed by the response to a question posed in this year’s Yomiuri Shimbun survey regarding the best way to deal with Article 9 going forward. On this topic, 38%—a substantial portion though not a majority—agreed with the statement “Article 9 should be amended, since there is a limit to what can be done through interpretation and application [of the existing text].” Only 12% of respondents agreed that “we should adhere strictly to Article 9 and not stretch its interpretation or application,” while a full 43% favored continuing the established approach of relying on interpretation and application to work around the existing law. A negative or passive attitude toward revision of Article 9 did not necessarily signify support for strict enforcement of the article as written.

How Pacifist Are the Japanese People?

Is the lack of active public support for the revision of Article 9 a sign of the Japanese people’s attachment and commitment to the pacifist ideals of the postwar Constitution?

I have long harbored doubts on this score. The extensive analysis of opinion polls that I undertook for my 2017 book Kenpō to yoron (The Constitution and Public Opinion) revealed a high degree of flexibility when it came to limiting the scale, capabilities, and scope of Japan’s defense forces.

Since the promulgation of the postwar Constitution, the public has absorbed a number of seismic shifts in security policy. The Self-Defense Forces were officially established in 1954 amid widespread doubts as to their constitutionality. There was plenty of political and public resistance to the first overseas deployments of SDF troops in the 1990s, and there was fierce opposition to the 2014 cabinet decision and subsequent legislation that opened the door to “limited exercise of the right of collective self-defense” in situations other than a direct attack on Japan. But in each of these cases, public opinion veered inexorably toward acceptance once the new policies came into effect.

During campaigning for the February 2026 general election, liberal forces launched a social media campaign under the hashtag “Mom is going to stop the war.”(*1) But the public response to the catch-phrase was decidedly mixed, and the left-leaning parties that parroted it were soundly beaten at the polls. While other factors doubtless contributed to the rout, it seems clear that relatively few voters today respond to the kind of pacifist security policies traditionally advocated by the Japanese left.

Of course, the brand of pacifism I refer to here is not simply a desire for lasting peace. It is a call for strict limits on the capabilities and activities of Japan’s defense forces in accordance with Article 9 of the Constitution.

It seems to me that most Japanese citizens today want peace and believe that the SDF and the Japan-US alliance are necessary to maintain it. For the most part, they do not think that the text of Article 9 should block the government’s efforts to build a strong national defense. Their ambivalence about revising Article 9 does not necessarily signify a pacifist opposition to strengthening and expanding Japan’s military capability.

A Scholar’s Prescient Warning

This paradoxical attitude toward Article 9 is not a new phenomenon. In his 1968 book Nihonjin no kenpō ishiki (Japanese Attitudes Toward the Constitution), the constitutional scholar Kobayashi Naoki highlighted the “conspicuous increase in support for assertions of the constitutionality or the necessity of the Self-Defense Forces.” Kobayashi’s biggest worry was not that public opinion would swing toward constitutional revision. He was more concerned that rearmament would continue despite lip service to Article 9, and that the people would accept that buildup as a fait accompli. Kobayashi warned that “even if we can preserve the article as written, a change in substance seems unavoidable.” He further cautioned that if the Japanese people gradually accepted military expansion as a fait accompli, Article 9 would lose its power to regulate security policy in practice and become a dead letter.

That was almost 60 years ago. Since then, not a single word of Article 9 has been altered. Yet the SDF’s capability and range of activity have expanded enormously, and the majority of voters have accepted these changes.

Defenders of the Constitution may congratulate themselves on having blocked any revision of Article 9 all this time. But this is precisely the turn of events that Kobayashi feared—that Japan’s actual defense policy would diverge further and further from Article 9 even as the text remained unaltered. The letter of the law has been upheld, but its normative power has been steadily eroded.

Does Japan Value Constitutionalism?

All of this raises a more fundamental issue.

The essential function of the modern constitution is to place constraints on the power of the state. Under modern constitutional systems, the government is obliged to exercise its powers within the boundaries established by the constitution. In theory, this means that our leaders can take no action prohibited by the constitution, even if they believe that a need for such action has arisen. This principle, known as constitutionalism, is the raison d’ être of modern constitutions.

In Japan, however, it is not entirely clear that the public regards the Constitution as a set of ironclad rules limiting the power of the state.

In a survey I conducted a few years back, the majority of respondents agreed with the statement “The government should conduct policymaking flexibly in response to real-world needs, regardless of the wording of the Constitution” (see Chūō Kōron, December 2021). This response confirmed my suspicion that relatively few Japanese citizens—regardless of their political affiliation or views on constitutional revision—place much importance on the basic principle of constitutionalism that underpins modern constitutional government.

This being the case, it seems to me that the real focus of constitutional discourse in this country should be how to rebuild (or establish) constitutionalism in Japan.

Where Article 9 is concerned, such discourse could lead in either of two directions. One option—theoretically—would be to apply the article’s provisions more strictly and literally, as by repealing the 2015 Legislation for Peace and Security. But given the unlikelihood of such an outcome, the most sensible way to strengthen constitutionalism is by updating the Constitution to reflect today’s realities. One way to do that is to amend Article 9 not only to clarify the legal status of the Self-Defense Forces—a military organization that already exists in the real world—but also to define its powers and scope of activity, as well as mechanisms to guarantee democratic civilian control. A revision along these lines is fundamentally different from changes aimed primarily at expanding the latitude of SDF operations. Such an amendment might even be characterized as a “constitutionalist revision” oriented to strengthening control over the military.

From the perspective of constitutionalism, it is hard to understand why anyone would oppose such a revision simply because it involves changes or additions to the original text. For members of the liberal camp, the risk of state power unconstrained by the Constitution should be more worrisome than a change in the wording of Article 9. The question of how to maintain civilian control over a military organization that already exists and functions in the real world is a vital issue for anyone who values the principles of constitutionalism.

Beyond the Militarism-Pacifism Dichotomy

Unfortunately, the major parties to the debate over Article 9 have evinced little awareness of the principles of constitutionalism. The LDP’s latest amendment proposal would simply add a provision explicitly granting the SDF constitutional legitimacy. The purpose, by the party’s own testimony, is not only to clarify the SDF’s status but also to pave the way for “a stronger national defense” (House of Representatives Commission on the Constitution, June 18, 2026). The LDP has had almost nothing to say about limits to the SDF’s powers and activities under its proposed revision.

Of course, security policy per se is an important topic of political debate. But when the LDP links constitutional revision to a stronger defense, it inevitably invites a backlash from liberals who fear a repudiation of the Constitution’s pacifist ideals. Such an argument also plays into the hands of foreign critics eager to link constitutional revision with the alleged resurgence of Japanese militarism.

But other voices are beginning to make themselves heard. The Democratic Party for the People has expressed concern that the government’s continued reliance on new “interpretations” of Article 9 is eroding the capacity of the Constitution to regulate and control state power. The DPP has attempted to focus the constitutional debate on the need to restore Article 9’s normative and governing authority.

Of course, simply citing the principles of constitutionalism is not sufficient. Enshrining the SDF in the Constitution without clearly defining the forces’ purpose and scope could allow the government a dangerous degree of freedom. We must decide exactly what limits to impose and how, applying the principles of institutional design.

For the first time ever, amendment of Article 9 is poised to take its place on the nation’s political agenda. It is time to grapple with the fundamental issues involved. We must move past the false dichotomy of “militarism versus pacifism” and recenter the debate on the meaning and importance of constitutionalism in a modern democracy.