Japan has 26 UNESCO World Heritage sites, with Sado Island Gold Mines as the latest addition in 2024.

The World Heritage Convention, adopted at the 1972 General Conference of UNESCO, called for a list to be created of natural and cultural sites of “outstanding universal value.”

In December 1993, Japan’s first World Cultural Heritage sites were registered: the Buddhist Monuments in the Hōryūji Temple Area (Nara Prefecture) and Himeji-jō (Hyōgo Prefecture). The addition of the Sado Island Gold Mines (Niigata Prefecture) in 2024 means it now has 21 cultural and 5 natural heritage sites for a total of 26 World Heritage sites.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Japan

Sites are for cultural heritage, unless otherwise stated.

Inside the Sōdayū mine at Sado Kinzan. (© Pixta)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Dōyū no warito, a mountain split by mining activities, is a symbol of gold mining on Sado. © Pixta.)