Artist Yamaguchi uses the technique and approaches of traditional Japanese painting to open up new possibilities for contemporary art. His superbly detailed paintings reward close inspection. Take a closer look!

At first glance it looks like a traditional Japanese painting. But a closer look at the details reveals a brilliantly conceived world where past, present, and future intermingle: a captivating and elaborately composed imaginary world that captures the viewer’s imagination.

Yamaguchi Akira is a rising star on the contemporary art scene with an aesthetic and a sensibility uniquely his own. We hope you enjoy your visit to his world.

“Horse for Open-Air Tea Ceremony”

“Tokei (Tokyo): Hiroo and Roppongi”

“Department Store: New Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi”

“New One Hundred Views of Tokyo: Proposition for the Renovation of Tokyo Station (First version)”

“Postmodern Silly Battle: Headquarters of the Silly Forces”

“Video Player Remote Control/ Spaceship”

“Video Player Remote Control/ Spaceship”

“From the Announcements of NHK’s Digital Broadcasting Start”

“Horse Stable 2004”

“Scenes of Kurashiki and Kotohira”

“Staircase of Amusements”

“Tokio Shan shui: Tokyo Landscapes 2012 (detail)”

“Original Painting for a Mural: Narita International Airport Terminal 1, South Wing, 4th Floor Narita International Airport: View of Flourshing New South Wing”

“Original Painting for a Mural: Narita International Airport Terminal 1, South Wing, 4th Floor Narita International Airport: Various Curious Scenes of Airplanes”

(Originally written in Japanese. Editorial assistance provided by the Mizuma Art Gallery.)

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Mining the Past for New Gold: Artist Yamaguchi Akira