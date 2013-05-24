Artist Yamaguchi uses the technique and approaches of traditional Japanese painting to open up new possibilities for contemporary art. His superbly detailed paintings reward close inspection. Take a closer look!
At first glance it looks like a traditional Japanese painting. But a closer look at the details reveals a brilliantly conceived world where past, present, and future intermingle: a captivating and elaborately composed imaginary world that captures the viewer’s imagination.
Yamaguchi Akira is a rising star on the contemporary art scene with an aesthetic and a sensibility uniquely his own. We hope you enjoy your visit to his world.
(Originally written in Japanese. Editorial assistance provided by the Mizuma Art Gallery.)