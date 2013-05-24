Artist Yamaguchi uses the technique and approaches of traditional Japanese painting to open up new possibilities for contemporary art. His superbly detailed paintings reward close inspection. Take a closer look!

At first glance it looks like a traditional Japanese painting. But a closer look at the details reveals a brilliantly conceived world where past, present, and future intermingle: a captivating and elaborately composed imaginary world that captures the viewer’s imagination.

Yamaguchi Akira is a rising star on the contemporary art scene with an aesthetic and a sensibility uniquely his own. We hope you enjoy your visit to his world.

“Horse for Open-Air Tea Ceremony”
“Horse for Open-Air Tea Ceremony”
“Tokei (Tokyo): Hiroo and Roppongi”
“Tokei (Tokyo): Hiroo and Roppongi”
“Department Store: New Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi”
“Department Store: New Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi”
“Horse Stable”
“Horse Stable”
“Subway Diagram”
“Subway Diagram”
"“New
“New One Hundred Views of Tokyo: Proposition for the Renovation of Tokyo Station (First version)”
“Postmodern Silly Battle: Headquarters of the Silly Forces”
“Postmodern Silly Battle: Headquarters of the Silly Forces”
“Video Player Remote Control/ Spaceship”
“Video Player Remote Control/ Spaceship”
“Video Player Remote Control/ Spaceship”
“Video Player Remote Control/ Spaceship”
“From the Announcements of NHK’s Digital Broadcasting Start”
“From the Announcements of NHK’s Digital Broadcasting Start”
“Horse Stable 2004”
“Horse Stable 2004”
“Scenes of Kurashiki and Kotohira”
“Scenes of Kurashiki and Kotohira”
“Staircase of Amusements”
“Staircase of Amusements”
"“Tokio
“Tokio Shan shui: Tokyo Landscapes 2012 (detail)”
“Original Painting for a Mural: Narita International Airport Terminal 1, South Wing, 4th Floor Narita International Airport: View of Flourshing New South Wing”
“Original Painting for a Mural: Narita International Airport Terminal 1, South Wing, 4th Floor Narita International Airport: View of Flourshing New South Wing”
“Original Painting for a Mural: Narita International Airport Terminal 1, South Wing, 4th Floor Narita International Airport: Various Curious Scenes of Airplanes”
“Original Painting for a Mural: Narita International Airport Terminal 1, South Wing, 4th Floor Narita International Airport: Various Curious Scenes of Airplanes”
“Last Supper”
“Last Supper”

(Originally written in Japanese. Editorial assistance provided by the Mizuma Art Gallery.)

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Mining the Past for New Gold: Artist Yamaguchi Akira