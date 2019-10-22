The Sokuirei Seiden no Gi enthronement ceremony took place in the Matsu-no-ma hall of Tokyo's Imperial Palace at 1:00 in the afternoon on October 22. A collection of photos from the solemn event.
Photos of an Enthronement
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