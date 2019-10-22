The Sokuirei Seiden no Gi enthronement ceremony took place in the Matsu-no-ma hall of Tokyo's Imperial Palace at 1:00 in the afternoon on October 22. A collection of photos from the solemn event.

Emperor Naruhito dressed all in white at the morning ritual at the Kashiko-dokoro shrine at the Imperial Palace. (© Jiji; pool photo)

Empress Masako at the morning ritual. (© Jiji; pool photo)

Crown Prince Fumihito approaches the Kashiko-dokoro shrine followed by Crown Princess Kiko, their daughters Princess Mako and Princess Kako, and others. (© Jiji)

Rainy weather prevented the seating of afternoon ceremony participants from the palace attendants and staff in the courtyard. A reduced number sat indoors. The embroidered, festive banners were placed on display outdoors as planned. (© Jiji)

Prince Charles of Britain enters the Imperial Palace for the enthronement ceremony. (© Jiji)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan is also among the guests. (© Jiji)

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon represents South Korea. (© Jiji)

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan arrive at the palace. (© Jiji)

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy is France’s representative at the ceremony. (© Jiji)

Princess Mako (right) and Princess Kako approach the Matsu-no-ma for the ceremony. (© Jiji; pool photo)

Emperor Naruhito stands upon the Takamikura, an 8-ton platform with an octagonal enclosure. To the right is Empress Masako on the Michōdai, a slightly smaller ceremonial platform. (© Jiji; pool photo)

The emperor reads his statement from the Takamikura. (© Jiji; pool photo)

Prime Minister Abe Shinzō leads the assembled guests in three "Banzai!" cheers after delivering his congratulatory message. (© Jiji; pool photo)

Ground Self-Defense Force troops fire a 21-gun salute in Kitanomaru Park, just north of the palace. (© Jiji)

Empress Masako, trailed by her attendants, follows the emperor out of the chamber to end the ceremony. (© Jiji; pool photo)

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako leave the Akasaka Estate for the evening banquet at the Imperial Palace. (© Jiji)

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain enter the Imperial Palace ahead of the evening banquet. (© Jiji)