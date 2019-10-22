The Sokuirei Seiden no Gi enthronement ceremony took place in the Matsu-no-ma hall of Tokyo's Imperial Palace at 1:00 in the afternoon on October 22. A collection of photos from the solemn event.

Emperor Naruhito dressed all in white at the morning ritual at the Kashiko-dokoro shrine at the Imperial Palace. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Emperor Naruhito dressed all in white at the morning ritual at the Kashiko-dokoro shrine at the Imperial Palace. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Empress Masako at the morning ritual. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Empress Masako at the morning ritual. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Crown Prince Fumihito approaches the Kashiko-dokoro shrine followed by Crown Princess Kiko, their daughters Princess Mako and Princess Kako, and others. (© Jiji)
Crown Prince Fumihito approaches the Kashiko-dokoro shrine followed by Crown Princess Kiko, their daughters Princess Mako and Princess Kako, and others. (© Jiji)
Rainy weather prevented the seating of ceremony participants from the palace attendants and staff in the courtyard. A reduced number sat indoors. The embroidered, festive banners were placed on display outdoors as planned. (© Jiji)
Rainy weather prevented the seating of afternoon ceremony participants from the palace attendants and staff in the courtyard. A reduced number sat indoors. The embroidered, festive banners were placed on display outdoors as planned. (© Jiji)
Prince Charles of Britain enters the Imperial Palace for the enthronement ceremony. (© Jiji)
Prince Charles of Britain enters the Imperial Palace for the enthronement ceremony. (© Jiji)
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan is also among the guests. (© Jiji)
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan is also among the guests. (© Jiji)
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon represents South Korea. (© Jiji)
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon represents South Korea. (© Jiji)
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan arrive at the palace. (© Jiji)
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan arrive at the palace. (© Jiji)
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy is France’s representative at the ceremony. (© Jiji)
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy is France’s representative at the ceremony. (© Jiji)
Princess Mako (right) and Princess Kako approach the Matsu-no-ma for the ceremony. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Princess Mako (right) and Princess Kako approach the Matsu-no-ma for the ceremony. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Emperor Naruhito stands upon the Takamikura, an 8-ton platform with an octagonal enclosure. To the read is Empress Masako on the Michōdai, a slightly smaller ceremonial platform. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Emperor Naruhito stands upon the Takamikura, an 8-ton platform with an octagonal enclosure. To the right is Empress Masako on the Michōdai, a slightly smaller ceremonial platform. (© Jiji; pool photo)
The emperor reads his statement from the Takamikura. (© Jiji; pool photo)
The emperor reads his statement from the Takamikura. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Prime Minister Abe Shinzō leads the assembled guests in three Banzai!
Prime Minister Abe Shinzō leads the assembled guests in three "Banzai!" cheers after delivering his congratulatory message. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Ground Self-Defense Force troops fire a 21-gun salute in Kitanomaru Park, just north of the palace. (© Jiji)
Ground Self-Defense Force troops fire a 21-gun salute in Kitanomaru Park, just north of the palace. (© Jiji)
At the end of the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi, Emperor Naruhito makes his way out of the Matsu-no-ma, walking past members of the imperial family. (© Jiji; pool photo)
At the end of the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi, Emperor Naruhito makes his way out of the Matsu-no-ma, walking past members of the imperial family. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Empress Masako, trailed by her attendants, follows the emperor out of the chamber to end the ceremony. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Empress Masako, trailed by her attendants, follows the emperor out of the chamber to end the ceremony. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako leave the Akasaka Estate for the evening banquet at the Imperial Palace. (© Jiji)
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako leave the Akasaka Estate for the evening banquet at the Imperial Palace. (© Jiji)
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain enter the Imperial Palace ahead of the evening banquet. (© Jiji)
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain enter the Imperial Palace ahead of the evening banquet. (© Jiji)
Emperor Naruhito talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and Empress Masako chats with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at the banquet. The two dignitaries have the longest stays of any of the guests. (© Jiji; pool photo)
Emperor Naruhito talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and Empress Masako chats with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at the banquet. The two dignitaries have the longest stays of any of the guests. (© Jiji; pool photo)