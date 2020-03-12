With 10,000 sakura trees, of which there are 150 different varieties, Kitakami Tenshōchi Park is considered one of Tōhoku’s top three hanami spots, being particularly renowned for the 2-kilometer lane of cherry blossoms along the banks of the Kitakami River.

The many attractions of the cherry blossom festival include colorful koinobori (carp streamers) strung across the Kitakami River, riverboat cruises, and nostalgic horse-drawn carriage rides along the sakura-lined pathway. The beautifully illuminated blossoms, along with their reflections on the river, give nighttime visitors a double treat.

Kitakami Tenshōchi Park (Iwate)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, kasumizakura, etc.

No. of trees: 10,000

When: Mid-April to early May

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 10-chiwari, Tachibana, Kitakami-shi, Iwate

Website: Iwate Prefecture (Tenshōchi)

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(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kitakami Convention and Visitor Bureau.)