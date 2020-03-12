Senshū Park was the site of Kubota Castle, headquarters for the Satake clan during the Edo period. It hosts a sakura festival with night-time illumination when its 700 cherry trees, including somei yoshino planted some 120 years ago, are in full bloom.
Kubota Castle had eight watchtowers that doubled as armories, of which one has been resurrected. The tower’s top-floor exhibition room commands a view of the park’s sakuras and the surrounding townscape.
Senshū Park (Akita)
- Variety: Somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 700
- When: Mid- to late April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free (watchtower ¥100)
- Address: Senshūkōen, Akita-shi, Akita
- Website: Akita Convention and Visitors Bureau
Nearby hanami site
- Mato Park
- Banks of the Hinokinai River
- Hanami Season in Honshū’s Far North
- Tōhoku in Full Bloom: The Sakura Festival of Kakunodate
Near Senshū Park
- Godzilla Seen Breathing Fire on Cape Shiosezaki, Akita Prefecture
- Lake Tazawa, Akita Prefecture: Sunrise at Japan’s Deepest Lake
- Mount Akita-Komagatake: An Easy Climb Offering Splendid Views
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Akita Convention and Visitors Bureau.)