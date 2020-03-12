Senshū Park was the site of Kubota Castle, headquarters for the Satake clan during the Edo period. It hosts a sakura festival with night-time illumination when its 700 cherry trees, including somei yoshino planted some 120 years ago, are in full bloom.

Kubota Castle had eight watchtowers that doubled as armories, of which one has been resurrected. The tower’s top-floor exhibition room commands a view of the park’s sakuras and the surrounding townscape.

Senshū Park (Akita)

Variety: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 700

When: Mid- to late April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free (watchtower ¥100)

Address: Senshūkōen, Akita-shi, Akita

Website: Akita Convention and Visitors Bureau

Nearby hanami site

Near Senshū Park

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(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Akita Convention and Visitors Bureau.)