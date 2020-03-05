There are some 2,000 yaezakura trees growing in Shizumine Park, in addition to 200 somei yoshino. The sakura festival here highlights the yaezakura, which can be enjoyed at night as well.

Among the many yaezakura varieties at Shizumine Park are kanzan, shōgetsu, ichiyō, fugenzō, and amanogawa. Large crowds gather for the yaezakura festival, which, in addition to beautiful blossoms, features local performing arts, pop concerts, and other events.

Shizumine Park (Ibaraki)

Varieties: Yaezakura, somei yoshino,

No. of trees: 2,000 yaezakura, 200 somei yoshino

When: Mid-April to early May

Hours: 9:00–17:00 (extended to 20:00 during yozakura season) 9:00～17:00

Admission: Free

Address: 1720-1 Shizu, Naka-shi, Ibaraki

English map: Ibaraki Sakura Map

Nearby hanami sites

Near Shizumine Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Naka City Tourism Association.)