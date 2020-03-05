Kamine Park and Heiwa-dōri—a broad avenue running from JR Hitachi Station—are together cited as being among the country’s 100 best hanami spots. There are 120 somei yoshino trees lining a 1-kilometer stretch of Heiwa-dōri, while Kamine Park boasts 1,000 trees of 22 different sakura varieties.

Kamine Park is a popular destination for local residents, featuring a zoo with 70 different animals, a Leisure Land with a “see-through” roller coaster and Ferris wheel, a Children’s Playground, and a public pool. It also houses Ibaraki’s “index tree” for measuring whether the sakuras in the prefecture have blossomed and is crowded with visitors during the hanami season.

Kamine Park (Ibaraki)

Varieties: Yaezakura, somei yoshino, etc.

No. of trees: 120 along Heiwa-dōri and 1,000 in Kamine Park

When: Early April

Hours (March–October): Zoo 9:00–17:00 (last entry 16:15), Leisure Land 9:00–17:00

Admission: Zoo ¥520 (children ¥100), Leisure Land ¥450 (children ¥200), pass for both facilities ¥820 (children ¥200)

Address: (Kamine Park) 5-2-22 Miyata-chō, Hitachi-shi, Ibaraki

(Heiwa-dōri) 1-chōme, Kashima-chō, Hitachi-shi, Ibaraki

(Heiwa-dōri) 1-chōme, Kashima-chō, Hitachi-shi, Ibaraki Website: Ibaraki Prefectural Tourism and Local Products Association

Nearby hanami sites

Near Kamine Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Hitachi Tourism and Products Association.)