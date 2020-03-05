The name Akagi Nanmen Senbonzakura refers to the thousand cherry seedlings planted in 1956 by local residents on the southern slope of Mount Akagi to revive a forest that had become stripped of its trees. A park has been built next to the row of sakuras to ensure Akagi’s standing as a bastion of blossoms for many generations to come.

The adjacent Miyagi Senbonzakura no Mori Park is divided into various sections, such as those for cherry trees from abroad and those native to Japan. The latter features 37 varieties, including an offspring of the famed 1,500-year-old Usuzumi Zakura—one of Japan’s “three great cherry trees”—in Gifu Prefecture. Also popular is a field of yellow rape blossoms that forms a beautiful contrast with pale pink petals of the somei yoshino.

Akagi Nanmen Senbonzakura (Gunma)

Variety: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 1,000

When: Mid-April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 2511-2 Naegashimamachi, Maebashi-shi, Gunma

Website: Tourist Guide of Gunma Prefecture

Nearby hanami sites

Near Akagi Nanmen Senbonzakura

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Maebashi Convention and Visitors Bureau.)