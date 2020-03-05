Ōmiya Park opened in 1885 (then known as Hikawa Park), making it the oldest in Saitama Prefecture. There are roughly 1,200 cherry trees here, mostly somei yoshino, which are lit up at night during the sakura festival.

Perhaps the best known tree in the park is the weeping shidarezakura that is 120 years old. It was transplanted here from a peony garden in Yokohama and serves as a symbol of the park’s sakura preservation efforts.

Ōmiya Park (Saitama)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, yaezakura, shidarezakura, satozakura, etc.

No. of trees: 1,200

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 4-chōme, Takahana-chō, Ōmiya-ku, Saitama-shi, Saitama

Website: Saitama Prefecture Trade and Tourism Association

Nearby hanami sites

Near Ōmiya Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)