The cherry blossoms in Kumagaya have been famous since the Edo period. Today, a 2-kilometer stretch of some 500 cherry trees line the banks of the Arakawa River. The light pink sakuras bloom around the same time as the bright yellow rape blossoms, creating a beautiful contrast against the vivid blue sky.

A Kumagaya sakura festival, including nighttime illumination, is held when the cherries are in full bloom. Near the row of sakuras is the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, where several matches were held during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Kumagaya Sakura Tsutsumi (Saitama)

Varietiy: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 500

When: Late March to mid-April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 2-chōme, Kawara-chō, Kumagaya-shi, Saitama

Website: Saitama Prefecture Trade and Tourism Association

Nearby hanami sites

Near Kumagaya Sakura Tsutsumi

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kumagaya Tourist Bureau.)