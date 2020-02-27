Mitsuike Park is a patch of lush verdure with three lovely ponds boasting 78 different cherry varieties—notably somei yoshino, yokohama hizakura, and okamezakura. The sakuras can be enjoyed over a long span, as they blossom at different times.

Located in an urban metropolis, the park attracts many visitors who come not just to stroll around the three ponds and along wooded paths but also to use the playground, baseball and other fields, tennis courts, and pool. Also popular are its Korean garden and a visitor center housing various exhibits.

Mitsuike Park (Kanagawa)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, yokohama hizakura, okamezakura

No. of trees: 1,600

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 1-1 Mitsuikekōen, Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

Website: Kanagawa Prefectural Government

Nearby hanami sites

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Mitsuike Park.)