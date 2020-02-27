Kinugasayama Park was built in 1907 as a memorial for soldiers who died in the Russo-Japanese War; 2,000 cherry trees were planted, making it one of the best blossom-viewing sites in Kanagawa Prefecture. A hiking trail leads from the park to 242-meter Mount Ōgusu, the tallest peak on the Miura Peninsula.

The park is particularly popular during the sakura festival, held each year when the cherries are in bloom. Near the park are the ruins of Kinugasa Castle, a yamajiro that takes advantage of the hilly topography built in the early eleventh-century.

Kinugasayama Park (Kanagawa)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yamazakura

No. of trees: 2,000

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 4-922 Koyabe, Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa

Website: Yokosuka City

Nearby hanami sites

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Yokosuka City.)