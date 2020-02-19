The Fuji Cemetery covers an area of 2.3 million square meters at the eastern foot of Mount Fuji. Some 1,000 somei yoshino and 7,000 yamazakura have been planted on the park-like grounds, many of them along the central lane to create a breathtaking row of blossoms in the spring.

Fuji Cemetery (Shizuoka)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura

No. of trees: 8,000

When: Mid-April

Hours: 9:00–16:30 (closed on Wednesdays)

Admission: Free

Address: 888-2 Ōmika, Oyama-chō, Suntō-gun, Shizuoka

Website: Shizuoka Prefectural Tourism Association

Nearby hanami site

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Fuji Cemetery.)