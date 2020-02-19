Tsuruma Park was established in 1909 as the first public park in the city of Nagoya. The best time to visit is in late March to early April, when the 750 somei yoshino trees blossom all at once. There is plenty to see at other times of the year as well, including a public hall, a library, and other historical buildings.

The park is famous for not only its sakuras but also such other flowers as roses and irises. Thus its flower festival—featuring nighttime illumination and a variety of events—does not end with the cherry blossoms season but continues through early June, when irises are in bloom.

Tsuruma Park (Aichi)

Variety: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 750

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 1 Tsurumai, Shōwa-ku, Nagoya-shi, Aichi

Website: Aichi Prefectural Tourism Association (Tsuruma Park)

Nearby hanami sites

Near Tsuruma Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Aichi Prefectural Tourism Association.)