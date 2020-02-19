The Gojō River is 28.2 kilometers long and flows through the town of Ōguchi, the cities of Kōnan and Iwakura, and other municipalities. While cherry trees along the river straddle city limits, some 1,400 somei yoshino grow along a 7.6-kilometer stretch in Iwakura alone.

Iwakura hosts a cherry blossom festival each year featuring lit-up yozakura and demonstrations of nonbori arai in the Gojō River, where workers wash off excess starch—applied to produce a shiny finish—from freshly printed carp streamers. Ōguchi, with its riverside lane of some 1,700 cherry trees, is also a popular hanami destination.

Gojō River (Aichi)

Variety: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 1,400 (in the city of Iwakura)

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: Inoue-chō and elsewhere in Iwakura-shi, Aichi

Website: Aichi Prefectural Tourism Association (Gojō River)

Nearby hanami sites

Near Gojō River

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(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Aichi Prefectural Tourism Association.)