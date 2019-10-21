The Sokuirei Seiden no Gi, the formal enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito, took place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on October 22, 2019. Nippon.com liveblogged this event in all of our languages, with live video footage provided by FNN.jp Prime Online (Fuji TV) and Yahoo Japan’s The Page.

Drawing on information prepared in advance by a former Imperial Household Agency beat journalist, the Nippon.com staff added live commentary throughout the leadup to the ceremony and the event itself. Follow-up content included a photo essay covering the happenings of the day. All the videos and other information we shared are archived at the links below.

Video 1: "Distinguished Guests Arrive for Imperial Enthronement Ceremony"

Video 2 and liveblog: "Emperor Naruhito's Enthronement Ceremony"

Video 3: "Dignitaries Arrive for Emperor Naruhito's Enthronement Banquet"

The emperor's remarks at the ceremony: "Emperor Naruhito Formally Ascends to the Throne"

Background on the day's events: "Pomp and Pageantry: Emperor Naruhito's Enthronement Ceremony"

Photos from the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi: "Photos of an Enthronement"

We are planning another day of live-blogging for the procession from the Imperial Palace to the Akasaka Imperial Residence. The parade will take place on Sunday, November 10, Japan time, after being rescheduled from the day of the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi due to ongoing recovery efforts following severe damage from Typhoon Hagibis. Hope you'll check back with us then.