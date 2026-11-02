Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese food manufacturers are developing seasonings and semi-cooked products designed to simplify meal preparations and reduce cleanup time, amid a growing emphasis on "taipa," short for "time performance," or using time efficiently.

Otsuka Foods Co., based in the western city of Osaka, has launched "Main Dip," a pouch-type seasoning product that can be stored in freezers after being mixed with meat.

The product comes in ginger, honey mustard and three other flavors. It is expected to help consumers to decide quickly what to cook and reduce preparation time.

"We made part of the pouch transparent so users can easily see how well the ingredients are marinated," said Taku Kakuwa of Otsuka Foods, adding, "Its size fits easily in a freezer."

In August, Nisshin Seifun Welna Inc. launched a pasta-with-sauce product that can be stored at room temperature, allowing consumers to save freezer space.

Otsuka Foods' "Main Dip" product in honey mustard flavor (Courtesy of the company)

Starzen's "Rakuraku Otsumami" seaweed-wrapped chicken product (Courtesy of the company)

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]