Berlin, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and British Secretary of State for Defense Wes Streeting on Monday exchanged views on the possibility of Germany participating in a joint project to develop a next-generation fighter jet model among Japan, Britain and Italy.

Meeting with Streeting in Berlin, Pistorius also indicated plans to hold talks with other officials involved, including Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, within the next two weeks to speed up necessary coordination over the Global Combat Air Program.

At a joint press conference after the talks with Streeting, Pistorius said he thinks that he would be able to gain a first idea about whether the conditions are met in terms of scheduling and division of roles also through discussions with the defense chiefs of Japan and Italy.

Streeting stressed that Britain is positive about Germany's participation in GCAP, adding that Britain will make a final decision with Japan and Italy.

Germany previously aimed to develop a next-generation fighter with France for introduction in 2040, but the project went nowhere.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]