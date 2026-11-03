Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--An award ceremony was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday for recipients of Japan's Order of Culture for fiscal 2026.

The government announced the names of the eight awardees last month.

Seven of them participated in the ceremony and received the Order of Culture medals from Emperor Naruhito.

The attendees were Tokyo University of Science distinguished professor Kenso Soai, 76, who has been named winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry, lighting designer Motoko Ishii, 88, architect Toyoo Ito, 85, biological science expert Tsuneyoshi Kuroiwa, 84, French literature scholar Tetsuya Shiokawa, 81, composer and former Cultural Affairs Agency Commissioner Shunichi Tokura, 78, and immunologist Shigekazu Nagata, 77.

Shigeru Miyamoto, 73, executive fellow and representative director at game maker Nintendo Co., who created popular games, such as the Super Mario series, was absent from the ceremony, held on Culture Day in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]