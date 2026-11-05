Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. on Thursday raised its consolidated net profit forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2027 to 1.33 trillion yen from 1.21 trillion yen, mainly reflecting strong performances in its gaming, film and music businesses.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate also increased its sales forecast to 13 trillion yen from 12.5 trillion yen and its operating profit forecast to 1.87 trillion yen from 1.72 trillion yen.

All of the new estimates point to record highs. In the film segment, the popular film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is expected to contribute to the group's earnings.

At an online press conference, Chief Financial Officer Tao Lin said that the group has finally begun releasing a hit film annually as a result of long-term investment in the entertainment business, adding that its intellectual property business is now expected to diversify.

Meanwhile, Tao said that operations at an image sensor factory damaged by a massive earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in July have recovered to the levels before the disaster. Equipment repair and other costs of about 16 billion yen were reflected in the latest projections, she noted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]