Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc is aiming to secure the passage of a bill to cut the consumption tax through the House of Representatives on Friday.

The bill, the biggest focus of the current extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, has been criticized by opposition parties for the lack of a clear explanation about how the revenue shortfall from the tax cut will be covered. The opposition side has also argued that a related benefit program lacks transparency.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is scheduled to attend a meeting of the Financial Affairs Committee of the Lower House for one hour Friday to answer questions from opposition lawmakers.

The ruling camp of the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party has already proposed holding votes on the bill both at the committee and a plenary meeting of the chamber Friday. Opposition parties are expected to decide whether to support the legislation after assessing Takaichi's remarks at the committee meeting.

Opposition parties have repeatedly urged the government to clarify how it will finance the envisaged cut in the consumption tax rate to 1 pct from 8 pct for foods and beverages for two years from April 2027 and to provide details of an income-linked benefit program to support workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]