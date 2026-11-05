Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked French President Emmanuel Macron in phone talks Thursday to make sure that Japanese products will not be treated unfairly in the European market.

Takaichi expressed strong concern about a bill that the European Union is considering in order to give preferential treatment to European goods.

Takaichi and Macron affirmed that they will continue discussions on the issue.

The two leaders also talked about the Middle East situation, agreeing to work together for the stability of the whole of the region. On energy security, they agreed to maintain close communication to ensure stability in energy markets.

The phone talks, which lasted about 30 minutes, were held at the request of the French government, according to a Japanese government official.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]