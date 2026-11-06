Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry Friday issued a business improvement order to Chubu Electric Power Co. over a data manipulation scandal involving the company's improper selection of earthquake data for safety screenings for the restart of reactors at its Hamaoka nuclear power plant.

It was the fourth time that a major electric utility has received such an order under the electricity business law.

The ministry ordered the company to submit an improvement plan by the end of this month, calling on Chubu Electric to clarify the responsibilities of its executives and employees.

Yoshifumi Murase, commissioner of the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, summoned Chubu Electric President Minoru Yasui to the ministry and strongly urged the company to carry out fundamental reforms and do everything possible to restore public trust.

"We deeply regret (the scandal)," Yasui told reporters.

Chubu Electric President Minoru Yasui (left) receives a document regarding the business improvement order from Yoshifumi Murase, commissioner of the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, in Tokyo on Friday.

Chubu Electric President Minoru Yasui speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Friday after receiving a business improvement order from the industry ministry over a data manipulation scandal at the company's Hamaoka nuclear power plant in central Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]