Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government survey showed Friday that only 27.5 pct of respondents know the National Ainu Museum and Park, or Upopoy, in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

According to the preliminary results of the Cabinet Office survey, 72.2 pct said that they do not know the cultural facility about the Ainu indigenous people in the Hokkaido town of Shiraoi.

Those who are aware of Upopoy and have already visited it accounted for 4.5 pct.

Meanwhile, the proportion of respondents who said they do not know the facility but would like to visit it came to 44.9.

More than half of all respondents said they are interested in interacting with Ainu people or learning about their culture.

The National Ainu Museum and Park, or Upopoy, in the town of Shiraoi in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, photographed in July 2025

A traditional Ainu dance performed near the National Ainu Museum and Park, or Upopoy, in the town of Shiraoi in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido in July 2020

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]