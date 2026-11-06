Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, passed a bill Friday to cut the consumption tax on food and beverage items as a temporary measure to address soaring prices.

The bill was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Lower House, with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, while all opposition parties voted the other way. It was then sent to the Senate, the upper chamber.

The opposition camp criticized the lack of transparency in financial resources for the tax cut and the design of a new benefit program. The government and ruling parties aim to have the Diet pass the bill into law at the Senate by the Dec. 12 end of the current extraordinary session.

On Friday, the LDP and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to start Senate deliberations on the bill at a plenary meeting Wednesday. Not having a majority in the upper chamber, the LDP and the JIP are expected to seek support from the Democratic Party for the People and Komeito, both opposition parties, to ensure the enactment of the legislation.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi answered questions from opposition parties at a meeting of the Financial Affairs Committee of the Lower House prior to the plenary session. She said that 30 pct or more of workers in Japan would be eligible for aid under the income-linked benefit program to reduce burdens on low- and middle-income earners.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]