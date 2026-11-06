Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to Japan's health minister approved Friday public health insurance coverage for an injection version of lecanemab, an Alzheimer's medicine developed by Eisai Co. and Biogen Inc., and its administration at patients' homes, effective on Nov. 13.

Lecanemab had previously been administered through intravenous drips at medical institutions. Allowing the drug to be administered at home is expected to reduce burdens on patients.

The drug is priced at 27,141 yen per 250-milligram vial. Two vials are injected into the abdomen or another part of the body once a week. A doctor's prescription and regular medical checkups are required.

The Central Social Insurance Medical Council also approved a 4 pct price cut for donanemab, another Alzheimer's drug, to 64,315 yen per 350 milligram-bottle, effective on Feb. 1, 2027.

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