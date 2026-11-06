Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday it recorded an investment loss of 5,253.3 billion yen in the third quarter of this year, marking its first loss in six quarters.

The loss at the public pension fund came as bond prices fell globally because of interest rate hikes by major central banks, along with a stronger yen. The GPIF logged a negative quarterly return of 1.65 pct.

By asset type, the GPIF incurred losses of 5,230.1 billion yen on foreign bonds, 1,445.2 billion yen on domestic bonds and 1,460.2 billion yen on foreign stocks. It posted a profit of 2,882.2 billion yen on domestic stocks.

The GPIF's cumulative profit from financial market investments that it started in fiscal 2001 reached 215,766.9 billion yen. It had 314,387.6 billion yen in assets under management as of the end of September.

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