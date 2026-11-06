Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering paying its 2027 contributions to the International Criminal Court ahead of schedule, in Light of U.S. sanctions against the ICC, government sources said Friday.

In October, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump designated the ICC for sanctions, giving a 180-day moratorium. It had already announced sanctions on ICC President Tomoko Akane in August.

If the sanctions are fully implemented as early as April next year, the ICC could be cut off from dollar-based settlements, potentially disrupting its operations, including staff salary payments.

"If nothing is done, the ICC could soon face a funding shortfall," said a Japanese government official.

The Japanese government has paid its annual contributions to the ICC after April each year, based on its new fiscal-year budget.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]