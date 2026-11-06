Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has selected 28 priority products and technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, for public and private investments totaling over 370 trillion yen, which are a pillar of its growth strategy, it was learned Friday.

The list was presented at the day's meeting of the Council for Japan's Growth Strategy, chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"Large-scale and strategic investment support measures are essential for establishing a domestic semiconductor supply chain," Takaichi said at the meeting.

The 28 priority items were picked from 62 products and technologies in 17 strategic fields. They are expected to have significant economic spillover effects.

The government will formulate an implementation plan by the end of the year, designating the next five years as a period for intensive investments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]