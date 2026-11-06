Tokyo/Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday that the Japanese government will enhance educational programs for U.S. troops in Okinawa Prefecture following a robbery and murder involving a U.S. Marine in the southernmost Japan prefecture in October.

The government will incorporate opinions of the prefecture into briefing materials provided to U.S. military personnel before their deployment to Japan.

The recurrence prevention measures were agreed by the Japanese government and U.S. forces in the Asian nation. Among them are plans to promptly introduce lectures by the Japanese Foreign Ministry's envoy for Okinawa and to launch a new educational program on Okinawa's culture and history in fiscal 2027.

Japan and the United States will also increase the frequency and areas of their joint patrols in Okinawa.

"It's important to take effective measures to prevent incidents," Motegi said. "Japan wants to continue consultations with the United States."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]